The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, for Spc. Jack Dillard Richardson, a United States Army veteran. Richardson served in the Army from 1967 to 1970 and has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin are able to attend.
Vietnam Veterans Day is Friday, the day after Richardson’s service. The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, announced that they are pleased to honor all veterans, including Richardson, who served in the Vietnam War.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Richardson will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Richardson’s behalf.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
