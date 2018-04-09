The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for Dennis Anderson, a United States Air Force veteran, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Anderson served in the Air Force from March 1975 to July 1976. Branford-Dawson Funeral Home in Temple has coordinated with Lackland Air Force Base to ensure that he will receive military honors.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Unaccompanied veteran to be buried Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.