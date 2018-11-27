The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for Leon Taylor, a United States Army veteran, at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Taylor served in the Army from December 1956 to October 1959. Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff have coordinated with the cemetery’s dedicated honor guard to ensure that Taylor will receive full military honors. If no next of kin present themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Taylor’s behalf.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
