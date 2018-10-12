A team of military journalists are prepared to deploy from Fort Hood to Florida to support those affected by Hurricane Michael.
Army Spokesman Chris Haug said the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment received a “prepare to deploy order” if called upon. In order for this to happen, Florida Gov. Rick Scott would have to request federal assistance from President Donald Trump, who would then coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense.
About 16 military journalists would document rescue and recovery efforts. The team would also assist civilian journalists.
In September, Fort Hood soldiers in the same capacity were sent to the Carolinas to aid in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.