VA: Research into airborne hazards on veterans moving along, but veterans needed

If you believe you may have been affected by exposure to airborne toxins and open burn pits while deployed during the Gulf War Era and are willing to tell your story, please contact reporter David A. Bryant at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554. Please ensure you provide your name and a reliable means of contacting you.

Total number of veterans within the three counties (all ages): 80,251

Total number of veterans age 17 to 64 possibly eligible to sign up as of Sept. 30, 2019:

Total number of veterans signed up for the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry as of Oct. 15, 2019: 187,630

How to sign up for the Burn Pit Registry

You must have a Premium DoD self-service Logon Level 2 account to participate. If you are already enrolled in the Veterans Affairs health care system, your Premium DS Logon Level 2 account is used to check your E-benefits.

To get a Premium DS Logon Level 2 account, go to veteran.mobilehealth.va.gov/AHBurnPitRegistry/#page/home and click on the link “Need a DS Logon?” Fill out the required information to set up a user name and password.

Log in using your Premium DS Logon Level 2 account.

The registry will require some information on locations during deployments. It is recommended you have your DD-214 handy as an aide.

Important notes:

No cost to participate

Not a disability compensation questionnaire or required for other VA benefits

Enrollment in VA’s health care system not necessary

Based on veterans’/service members’ recollection of service, not on their military records

Veterans’/service members’ family members are not eligible to participate

After completing the questionnaire you can schedule a free health exam with a VA provider