With III Corps and Fort Hood’s command team recently returned from a yearlong deployment to Kuwait and Iraq, the corps is preparing to celebrate the headquarters unit’s 100th year with a variety of events this month.
Operation Phantom Warrior Salute — in celebration of III Corps’ 100th birthday — is a variety of events scheduled to honor the soldiers of Fort Hood, their families, retirees and the surrounding communities.
Some events are for active-duty troops only, but many are free and open to the public.
Additional events may be added, so check hood.armymwr.com/promos/operation-phantom-warrior-salute for updates to the schedule.
The list of events includes:
Oct. 6: Fishing For Freedom. For active duty and retirees of all branches of service only. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/fishing-freedom/2554119/30987.
Oct. 7: Army 10-Miler Shadow Run. Open to all. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/army-10-miler-shadow-run/2554140/30994.
Oct. 11-12: Fort Hood Commanders Cup. Active-duty military only. Contact brigade point of contact.
Oct. 12: Warrior Open Golf Tournament. Active-duty military teams only. Registration ends Sept. 28. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/warrior-open-golf-tournament/2554152/31003.
Oct. 14: Phantom Trap Shoot. Active-duty military only. Registration ends Sept. 28. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/phantom-trap-shoot/2554153/31004.
Oct. 15: National Night Out. Free event open to all from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sadowski Field, featuring a concert by Mignon Grabois.
Oct. 15-18: Phantom Warrior Challenge. Active-duty military only. Contact your brigade point of contact.
Oct. 15, 17-19: Alpha Warrior Competition. Active-duty military only. Contact brigade point of contact.
Oct. 18: Fitness and Wellness Expo. Free and open to all from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sadowski Field. Information on the event can be found at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/fitness-and-wellness-expo/2569127/31207.
Oct. 19: III Corps Run. Active-duty military only. Contact brigade point of contact.
Oct. 20: Operation Phantom Warrior Salute Celebration from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Hood Stadium. Free and open to all celebration featuring the Army Golden Knights, activities, fireworks and a concert by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. Information on the event is at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/operation-phantom-warrior-salute-celebration/2569117/31205.
Fort Hood celebrated III Corps actual 100th birthday on May 16 with a cake-cutting ceremony, but wanted to wait for current III Corps commander Lt. Gen Paul Funk II and other III Corps soldiers to return from the deployment before hosting other events related to the birthday.
