HARKER HEIGHTS — Renovations are underway at the Killeen Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights and are slated for completion by the end of the week.
While the modernization of the Vet Center is being completed, two mobile vet centers are on site to assist current and potential patients.
“We brought the mobile vet centers here so we can continue providing care for our clients,” said Charles Edens, Killeen Heights Vet Center veterans outreach program specialist. “There are four mobile vet centers in Texas and we have two of them here now — that is half of the Texas assets.”
The two mobile vet centers are out of San Antonio and McAllen.
“I cover about 89 counties in Texas and go anywhere there is a vet centered event or community event,” said Pedro Esquivel, a mobile vet center technician and driver out of San Antonio. “I am glad I am supporting the Killeen Heights Vet Center — they are keeping their promise to take care of veterans.
Esquivel has been providing mobile vet center services since the renovations started on Sept. 12. Renovations include upgrades such as new paint, flooring and furniture.
The center provides services including individual readjustment counseling, group meetings and counseling, military sexual trauma counseling, marital and family counseling, employment counseling and guidance, substance abuse information and referral, community outreach and homeless prevention assistance.
“We provide counseling for active duty service members as well,” Eden said. “Sometimes, people in the military are afraid to ask for help because of their rank or position at work. We provide free counseling services for them and all records are confidential.”
Since the start of renovations, the mobile vet centers provided care for more than 100 people.
Appointments are available on a scheduled and walk-in basis.
The mobile vet centers are in the parking lot at 302 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights, and are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
After Friday, the Killeen Heights Vet Center, 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 4 in Harker Heights, is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on the second and third Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 254-953-7100.
