FORT HOOD — Veterans, current soldiers and civilians gathered at the Abrams Physical Fitness Center on Friday morning for the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by American service members.
Eighteen veterans’ support organizations laid wreaths in the solemn ceremony following a speech by U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, whose District 25 includes a part of Fort Hood.
Williams said in his speech that he wanted to honor those who “gave everything to protect this country ... missing time with family, friends and loved ones.”
He urged people to thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice.
“It’s pretty simple: We love you,” Williams said. “It takes a true patriot to enlist in our military.”
During the ceremony, a person rang a bell to represent POWs and MIAs from the nation’s wars and conflicts since World War I, along with the pledge, “We remember.”
One veteran of the Korean War said he was impressed by the ceremony.
“It was beautiful,” said former Staff Sgt. Jim Sharp, who is a member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 215 in Dallas. It was the first time he had been to the ceremony at Fort Hood.
“Freedom is not free,” Sharp said.
He said he is looking forward to visiting the country in which he fought from 1950-1951.
“It’s going to be a shock,” he said. “Where there are now highways and tall buildings, it was on fire in 1950.”
Sharp said the POWs from his organization have passed away, but their stories are remembered.
His platoon leader, James L. Stone, was a POW and Medal of Honor recipient.
“When I went to pick him up for a reunion, he said, ‘Sergeant, what do I say to these people?’ He had to talk for 30 minutes and two hours later he was still talking. Everyone was just stunned. They wanted to hear what he had to say.” Sharp said.
He said Stone, who died in 2012, let him put on his Medal of Honor when they were visiting together.
“It was awesome to see that, and it was a great honor to be able to wear it for a short time,” Sharp said.
But he knows the backstory.
“He was so skinny when he came back home that they had to fatten him up to receive the award at the White House ceremony,” Sharp said.
Stone is far from alone in his plight.
As of last month, the Department of Defense listed almost 1,600 Americans as missing in action, primarily from the Vietnam War, according to the National League of POW-MIA Families, which tracks the statistics.
The third Friday in September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
