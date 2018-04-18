Close to 150 veterans and first responders cycled into Killeen from Georgetown Wednesday afternoon as a part of the Project Hero United Healthcare Texas Challenge.
The challenge, which is celebrating its 10th year in Texas and third year stopping at Cleo Bay Subaru in Killeen, is a 401-mile-long cycling trek that is broken up into seven days. Cyclists started in San Antonio on Sunday and will end in Fort Worth this Saturday.
“Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to help veterans and first responders recover from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma,” said Peter Bylsma, director of marketing communications. Recovery is done “through therapeutic programs that include community building and peer-to-peer relationship building through cycling and community programs.”
Project Hero holds weekly recreational rides in communities throughout the country, single-day riding events, as well as several regional challenges a year, much like the Texas United Healthcare Challenge, said Bylsma.
“One of the reasons that we like the Texas Challenge so much is that we get so much support from the local cities,” said Samantha Short, activations coordinator for Project Hero Challenge Series. “At Fort Hood, a lot of the riders are actually from here or have lived here so this is a place that we like to stop.”
Riders who participate in the challenge must apply and are selected to participate. Some of the riders are disabled veterans that may have physical challenges that require modified bicycles that Project Hero helps to design and distribute to the riders based upon need, said Bylsma.
Other riders have invisible afflictions, such as anxiety and depression, that cycling can help with.
“It just takes one person, somebody that can share with you and make you feel like, ‘hey, you’re not by yourself,’” said Chris Miller, Navy veteran and second year challenge cycler from Florida. “Everybody has a different challenge that they deal with.”
James Rausch, a Navy veteran from Fort Mohave, Arizona, got involved with Project Hero just six months ago and the Texas Challenge is the first multi-day cycling event he has participated in.
“I haven’t left home since I left the Navy,” said Rausch. “It’s real hard… I had some issues with me physically because I wasn’t in good health” and cycling helped get him back in shape and off of medication.
“Cycling is a wonderfully transcendent sport that allows that kind of mental and physical balance healing that we deliver as part of Project Hero,” said Bylsma. “If anyone knows of someone that’s in a dark place and needs some help, we’re the organization to send them to.”
The cyclists will also visit Fort Hood for dinner Wednesday before departing Thursday morning for Waco.
To learn more about how to join a cycling group, become a volunteer, or find events with Project Hero, visit projecthero.org.
