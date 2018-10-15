The Benjamin O. Davis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 in Killeen approved a tobacco-free policy on Oct. 2 which went into effect Monday.
In recognition of health, safety and environment concerns, the post commander in a statement said the post is committed to providing and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all its members, employees and guests. A tobacco-free environment helps create a safe and healthy workplace and recreational area. Smoking and secondhand smoke are known to cause serious lung diseases, heart disease and cancer. The post recognizes the hazards caused by tobacco use and exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke.
The policy covers the smoking of any tobacco product and the use of oral tobacco products, “spit” tobacco and e-cigarettes, and it applies to members, employees and guests of the post.
