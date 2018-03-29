HARKER HEIGHTS — Dozens of Vietnam veterans were treated to breakfast and lunch at events in Harker Heights Thursday, and more importantly, they were properly welcomed home.
Thursday marked the first official National Vietnam Veterans Day since President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. The signing of the legislation coincides with various 50th anniversary observances of the Vietnam War going on across the nation.
The local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 hosted the National Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Breakfast in Harker Heights. The breakfast featured state Rep. Hugh D. Shine, a retired Army colonel.
The breakfast featured the recognition of veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War era. About 300 veterans and their family members attended.
“This day is recognized as the first official National Vietnam Veterans Day since the passage of the Act signed by President Trump. The day was first celebrated in 1974 ... and the first POWs were released on this date in 1973,” Shine said.
Moreover, Shine offered recognition for the heroism of Vietnam veterans that should not be forgotten. Exploits such as those of Capt. Floyd Thomas, a POW for nine years, who escaped and was recaptured six times during his efforts to escape. Or those of Roger Hugh Charles Donlon, the first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient of the Vietnam War.
According to Shine, the purpose of this day is “to say thank you to those who served and thank you for your sacrifice to those who didn’t return.”
Local veterans at the event reunited with friends and reflected on what is important for Vietnam veterans moving forward.
“Two words: agent orange,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Huggins. As a Vietnam veteran, having served with the 101st Airborne Division from 1965-67, Huggins suggested that groups like the Vietnam Veterans of America help those who served gain the necessary information about the issue and learn about the time-consuming process of filing claims for exposure.
According to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000 President Acquenetta Pullins, days such as this offer an opportunity to educate veterans about the issues.
“Aging veterans don’t know enough about the services available through” Veterans Affairs, Pullins said.
Later in the day, the Killen Harker Heights Veterans Center hosted a barbecue at Carl Levin Park.
“This is about saying thank you to those who served … and welcome home,” Veterans center Director Kimberly Bayes-Bautista said of the event.
Phil Sutherland, a former Marine who served with 1st Battalion, 9th Marines in Vietnam, said ”the importance of the event is addressing the treatment of soldiers upon their return from Vietnam ... the soldiers got all the blame for the politics at the time.”
Sutherland, an Oregon native, returned to Vietnam two years ago. His closing comments addressed what many people claim about the war: that the war was fought in vain.
“Vietnam is modern and is a lot like us these day ... we had an impact in Vietnam .. they love us”, Sutherland said.
