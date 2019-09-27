HARKER HEIGHTS — Three female Vietnam War era veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor on Thursday during the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000 meeting at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 in Harker Heights.

Laura Winckel, founder of the Fort Hood-area Quilts of Valor Foundation chapter, presented the quilts to the women, all Army veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

