FORT HOOD — The Fort Hood garrison chaplains office have been reviewing gift sorting and decorating tasks with service members and civilian volunteers this week.
“Families have been signing up since October. Now, it’s just our job to put them in the right bags,” said Tom Ramsey, founder of Celebration of Love, which is organizing the annual toy drive for military families. “We are hoping to put at least three toys per bag per child along with the bike.”
Tuesday’s volunteers reviewed wish lists, searched for toys and bagged them at the Old Warrior Way Post Exchange. Others continued to set up displays, Christmas trees and Santa’s Volkswagen. Taco Man 512 provided lunch and beverages for volunteers. The Austin area Mexican restaurant will feed families and volunteers at Friday night’s Christmas celebration as well, when the military families will receive their gifts. An added bonus: Three military families will get a refurbished car.
Sponsors dropped off three refurbished cars Tuesday morning for the Geico and Caliber Collision partnered giveaway.
“We had over 149 applications that came in. There will free amazing recipients receiving a car Friday night,” said Ramsey. “It’s an honor to and it’s a great thing for us to see them have a cheerful Christmas as their parent or in some cases both are fighting for our freedom.”
