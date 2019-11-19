Wreaths for Vets

Ina and Isyss Sykes place bows on new wreaths at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, as it was their first time volunteering for Wreaths for Vets. Volunteers will once again be needed this Saturday, Nov. 23, at the center to help get the wreaths ready to lay at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

 File photo

Volunteers are needed once again this year to help prepare the wreaths which will be displayed on each grave site at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen during the holiday season.

The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery sponsors the annual holiday wreath project, and the wreath preparation event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center. This event allows the wreaths to be assessed for damage or wear, and also to make sure they are ready to go on display with red bow attached. The wreath prep is always the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

