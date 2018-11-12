It takes a lot of work to honor dead veterans, and this year is no exception as about 8,000 wreaths will be placed at the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery for the upcoming holiday season.
Preparation of this year’s wreaths will take place Nov. 17, and volunteers of all ages are welcome to give of their time to honor the men and women who served in the military.
“We need lots of busy little hands,” said Jean Shine, president of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The artificial wreaths need to be unpacked, the bow attached and the greens “fluffed” before they are transported to the cemetery the following Saturday for placement on the graves.
“Anyone who hasn’t done it before, we’re happy to teach them how,” Shine said.
“Those who have sensitive hands might want to wear gloves,” she added.
The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery was organized to make sure each veteran buried in the cemetery is honored and remembered.
This year, two veterans will be honored with a Quilt of Valor during the preparation, Shine said.
Preparing the wreaths will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The program got a boost Thursday from H-E-B, which presented a $5,000 check to the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at the H-E-B store on Stan Schlueter Loop.
For more information, go to wreathsforvets.org.
