FORT HOOD — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will host its annual Walk to Remember on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starting at the Darnall courtyard, Building 36065, off of Sante Fe Avenue on Fort Hood.
Darnall’s Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care hosts the annual observance for the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The Walk to Remember’s purpose is to bring awareness to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and neonatal death and connect families who have experienced these issues in order to reflect and heal.
