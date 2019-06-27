This weekend brings plenty of opportunities for summer fun for the whole family. From free movies, live music, and community-oriented events, there is something for everyone. And as the Fourth of July fast approaches, there are a number of events happening in the Fort Hood-area of which to take notice. Use this listing as your guide for the week ahead.
Festivals, Events
The Remembrance Memorial Display will be open 24 hours a day from June 29 to July 7 at Sadowski Field, adjacent to III Corps Headquarters on Fort Hood. Registration for the Remembrance Run 5K to honor fallen soldiers will begin at 6 a.m. June 29 at Sadowski Field. Registration is free and the race will begin at 7 a.m. the same day.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting a health class, “Cravings, Weight Gain, and the Blood Sugar Rollercoaster,” from 11 a.m. to noon June 29. This free class will focus on a healthy weight and diet and will be in the boardroom of the library.
Cone with a Cop will be from noon to 3 p.m. June 29 at Waffle Cone, 508 Cove Terrace Shopping Center Suite E, Copperas Cove. Free ice cream will be available for kids 12 and under and attendees will get a chance to interact with local police officers.
The Downtown Street Party will be from 5 to 10 p.m. June 29 in the downtown Belton square area. The Vista Real Estate Stage on Central Avenue will feature music by Jay White and the Blues Commanders, Grupo Pression, Michael Carubelli, and Holly Tucker. The Gin Pavilion Stage will feature the 1st Cavalry Rock Band and Johnny Bohlin and the Fair Weather Winds. Food trucks, craft beer, and family activities will also be at this free event.
A special showing of the movie, “I Am That Man,” will be at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Palmer Theater, Building 334, 31st St., Fort Hood. A question-and-answer session with Matthew Marsden, director and star of the film, will follow the viewing. This event is free and an adult must accompany children.
Copperas Cove’s first Movie in the Park event of the summer will be at 8 p.m. June 29 at Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. The screening of “A Bug’s Life” is free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
Family Fun
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting an Astronaut Training Day program from 10 to 11 a.m. June 28. The library is also hosting a Pizza Pool Party at Hanna Springs Pool, 501 E. North Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m. June 28 for all those that participated in the Summer Reading Program.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Medieval Day programs at 9:30 and 11 a.m. July 3. The programs are free and recommended for children 5 to 12 years old.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, is hosting Rockin’ Fest from 9 a.m. to noon June 29. The free event will include music, food, inflatables, arts and crafts, and more. The youth center also offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Fourth of July
The Belton Fourth of July Carnival will be from 6 to 10 p.m. July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 5 and 6, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 7 at Confederate Park, 700 Confederate Park Drive, Belton. Unlimited rides for $20 per person are available for July 3, 5, and 6; all other rides and food take tickets; games take cash.
The Fourth of July Parade will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 4 in downtown Belton, 101 Central Ave. Arrive early to get a good viewing spot.
The Festival on Nolan Creek will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton. Vendors, food, entertainment and more will be at this free event.
The Fort Hood Fourth of July Spectacular will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 at the Fort Hood Stadium. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. with performances by Andy Grammer, the 1st Cavalry Band and more, followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
The H-E-B Fourth of July All-American Family Fun Fest will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. July 4 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple. The free event will include craft vendors, inflatables, food, kids’ activities, and live music by Uptown Drive. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is hosting a free Backyard Party from 6 to 11 p.m. July 4. Food, beverages, and a live music performance by Sprung, followed by a fireworks show, will be at this event.
The City of Gatesville will host a fireworks display from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Seating is available at McKamie Stadium at the high school, 205 Lovers Lane.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College will feature a special weather presentation by Chelsea Burnett, a member of the Texas Storm Chasers, at 6:30 p.m. July 2. A screening of the movie “Twister” will follow the presentation. The event is $6 per person; children under 3 are free. The theater also features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Glen Collins and The Alibis from 8 to 10 p.m. June 28 and Denny Cullinan from 8 to 10 p.m. June 29. Barrow also hosts a summer lecture series every Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., where a different guest will share their expert information over a pint or two. This Sunday, Doc Ray Eary will lead a discussion on “Travel Hacking.”
The 80s Obsession will perform live music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 28 at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series hosted by Baylor Scott & White. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to this event.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 28. Cover: $8. The Brian Hankins Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 29. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Dan Patterson from 7 to 11 p.m. June 28 and music by Deanna Wendolyn from 8 p.m. to midnight June 29. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Summer Fun Early Learners event will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 9- 12. Each day will have a new theme: July 9, Native Americans; July 10, Pioneers; July 11, STEAM Exploration; and July 12, Music. The event is free and recommended for kids 6 years old and younger.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroomhosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host music by DJ Ponyboy from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 28 and DJ Sauce from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 29. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting music by DJ Desperado from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 29. Cover is $5; ladies are free before 11 p.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
