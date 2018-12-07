FORT HOOD — 1st Cavalry Division welcomed home today soldiers of the 154th Composite Trucking Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.
“Let’s get these soldiers reunited with their families,” said 1st Cavalry Division deputy commander Brig. Gen. Miles Brown immediately following the formal portion of the early morning homecoming ceremony at Abrams Physical Fitness Center on Fort Hood.
More than 200 Renegade Soldiers reunited with family, friends and loved ones following a nine-month deployment to Kuwait in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. During their deployment, the unit provided support and transportation to units moving throughout the area of operation as well as the distribution of supplies.
