In observance of National Suicide Prevention Month this month, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen is raising awareness to help people in need.
“We started the campaign 22 Actions to raise awareness to suicide over the course of the month,” said Dr. Iman Williams Christians, clinic director at Endeavors.
While the campaign concerns everyone, officials said they especially want to reach out to the military community since veterans are 22 percent more at risk to commit suicide than the rest of the populations.
“We did challenges like 22 pushups, ... the September 11 Freedom Walks and we’ll be at a military social work conference in Austin,” said Ovi Rivera, a retired Army master sergeant and outreach director at Endeavors.
The campaign is posted on social media to reach as many people as possible.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors provides mental health care services for veterans and military families regardless of their discharge status or ability to pay.
“If you are having trouble with child care, we provide that for free, if you are having trouble with transportation, we send you an Uber,” she said.
Endeavors is at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. Walk-ins are welcome and no referrals are needed.
“We are just trying to get you through the door and help you with whatever you are going through,” Williams Christians said. “Especially if you are a veteran and contemplating suicide.”
There is a number of reasons why the suicide rate in veterans is higher.
“Deployments, being away from your family for so long, the things that you see and do while you are deployed, and then the stress of transitioning back home,” she said.
The concept of re-transitioning into a normal civilian lifestyle recently started to be researched by medical professionals.
“You have this family unit and they have begun to function without you and here comes this person trying to fit back in,” Williams Christians said. “It’s tough.”
Another problem is the mentality in the military to not show any signs of weakness.
“A lot of veterans don’t want to ask for help and it’s not until there is a real crisis in the family that they do seek help,” she said.
Rivera, who went through similar struggles, is an inspiration for many patients.
“Society views us as this big Green Machine but we sweat, we cry, we bleed just like everybody else,” he said. “At the end of the day, I am a father; I am a brother, I am someone’s son.”
After 22 years in the Army, Rivera was able to transition into a new role and start a successful life after his military career.
“I went from master sergeant Rivera to just being Ovi,” he said. “Most veterans can’t deal with that. That’s our identity and now it’s lost.”
Reintegrating into a civilian community can be difficult and stressful for many veterans, who have been used to a different system for most of their life.
“It’s all about reinventing yourself,” he said. “I accepted the challenge.”
Rivera also encourages soldiers to seek help during their careers if needed.
“I sought help in 2010 after all my deployments,” he said. “I was in a very dark place and I didn’t care. I was a senior NCO, I just wanted to see someone and it helped me.”
Dealing with the effects of a military career and preparation for a life outside the military can be difficult but can be made easier with the right support.
“If you are thinking about it or if you start feeling depressed, go and see someone before you even get out because it’s going to get worse once you step out of these gates and once you take that uniform off,” Rivera said.
To show support to a loved one in need, family members and friends can watch for a variety of warning signs to help prevent suicide.
“If they are withdrawing or isolating themselves from the family, they are not engaging in the things they used to love … and they have no vision of what the future looks like, try to get help,” Williams Christians said.
People at risk might start talking about death in general and might say they feel like a burden to the family. Patients who tried to commit suicide in the past are also more at risk.
“Be compassionate, nonjudgmental and then talk about different ways you can get that person help,” Williams Christians said.
