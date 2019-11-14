FORT HOOD – The family of a World War II soldier who was killed in action was formally presented a Purple Heart on his behalf during a recognition ceremony at Fort Hood’s Howze Theater on Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Jesse Paul Johnson enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 30, 1940, and was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. Jesse Paul Johnson and the regiment participated in the invasion of Manus Island in Papua New Guinea in March 1944, to capture an airfield held by the Japanese.

