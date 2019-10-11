Wreaths for Vets

Kimberly Wilson, FRG leader for Delta Company 2-227, 1st Cavalry Aviation Brigade, secures a wreath at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — Wreaths for Vets will be holding a fundraiser from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Painting With a Twist studio in Harker Heights.

Wreaths for Vets is in need of raising $5,000 to help replace the bows adorning the wreaths laid at each grave at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen each year during the holiday season. As the number of veterans buried at the cemetery grows, so does the need to replace old bows and get new wreaths and bows to accommodate the newer gravesites.

