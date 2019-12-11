A multi-vehicle accident involving at least two vehicles occurred on Interstate 14 near the Fort Hood main gate around lunchtime Tuesday.
The accident was in the westbound lanes of I-14 near mile marker 281 between Fort Hood's main gate exit and the Clear Creek Road exit. Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.