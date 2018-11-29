WWE wrestling superstars will be hitting the mat at Fort Hood next week.
As part of WWE’s 16th annual Tribute to the Troops celebration, active WWE superstars and “legends” will take part in special activities and military outreach initiatives across Fort Hood on Tuesday, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Wrestlers coming to Fort Hood include: Mojo Rawley, Alicia Fox, Rezar, Akam, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Mickie James, Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Akira Tozawa, Cedrick Alexander, The Miz, Maryse, TJ Perkins, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.
WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Ric Flair will also be joining the group, and will eat breakfast with troops and partake in Army physical training.
The wrestling matches will begin around 10 a.m. in a hanger at Fort Hood, officials said. The show will air later in December.
The event is not open to the general public. Wristband tickets were distributed to Fort Hood soldiers via their units.
WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.