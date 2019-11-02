Tuesday will mark 10 years since the horrific Fort Hood shooting. A 10th anniversary remembrance ceremony will honor those who died and were injured in the mass shooting.

The ceremony, open to the public, will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Fort Hood Memorial Pavilion, which contains a collection of statues honoring those who died in the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting.

