Wild Art - Mobile circus

A mobile circus is in town at Midtown Mall, 1001 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, in Killeen. According to its Facebook page, El Circo Delman began holding shows Friday night and are in town until Sept. 2. Shows are held every night. Shows are at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the circus tent or online at www.circodelman.com. Tickets are $30 for the VIP section, $25 for general admission and $5 for kids. Enter code "CIRCUSOFF" online for 40% off adult tickets. The offer ends Sunday.

 By Thaddeus Imerman | Herald staff writer

