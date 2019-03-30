Despite the cold and the a sudden rain, approximately 300 patrons came to Christian House of Prayer on Saturday to receive food from Refuge Corporation’s Mobile Food Pantry.
The event is part of a monthly program with support of the United Way, Feeding America, and Central Texas Area Food Banks of Austin to provide meat, bread, eggs, fruits and vegetables to residents in different areas in Copperas Cove as well as Killeen.
“I’m so grateful. This helps out a lot, especially when you don’t have enough when you to make ends meet at the end of the month,” said Mary Raymond, who was with her 3-year-old son waiting in the line.
The line had begun forming at 4 a.m., with people patiently waiting with their shopping bags in hand. Volunteers from the local area as well as members from 5th Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade assed out shopping bags and boxes for people to hold food in.
Some people even brought grocery shopping carts, ready to load as much as they could. This wouldn’t be a problem, as the Refuge Corporation’s food bank came loaded with about 16,000 pounds of food to distribute, on two giant trucks.
“This is a community effort, this is just not the Refuge,” said Joseph Solomon, executive director of The Refuge Corporation. “We are a community of unity. So we have different people volunteering from everywhere. And it feels so good and such a blessing to see people being blessed in this way.”
Gail Phillips, a 76-year-old resident of Copperas Cove, who suffers from COPD, has to use oxygen and lives on a fixed income. Phillips recently got out of the hospital after having complications with her illness. She came to Saturday’s event to not only get food for herself, but also for her son’s family.
“I have never seen any group or anybody with the attitude and the help that they provide. They are such a blessing,” Phillips said.
Solomon has ideas to take this program and expand to Harker Heights and is currently working with Killeen Indpendent School District to arrange for locations around elementary and high schools, with the goal of reaching as many homes in Central Texas as possible.
“We’re supplementing what they have; they really need it and we’ve got it to serve them. It is certainly a blessing to be a blessing.” Solomon said.
For More information on The Refuge Corporation or to donate, go to www.therefugecorporation.org or call 254-547-6753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.