About 100 pets received low-cost veterinarian care during a mobile clinic Saturday in the parking lots of H-E-B on Trimmier Road in Killeen and Harker Heights.
The mobile clinic, run by Vanguard Veterinary Associates that partnered with H-E-B, provided pet owners the opportunity to purchase vaccinations, flea and heartworm protection, and micro-chipping for their pets.
“Providing immunizations is important to everyone’s health,” said Angel Martinez, veterinarian technician for Vanguard. “And even though it was raining today, pet owners still were happy to bring their pets out.”
According to the Vanguard website, the company’s mission is to provide preventive quality pet care at affordable prices.
At first, Vanguard provided mobile pet services just in San Antonio.
Now, Vanguard has expanded and provides services in the San Antonio metropolitan area, Universal City, Bulverde, Boerne, La Vernia, Schertz, Cibolo, Seguin, New Braunfels, Kyle, Buda, Austin, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Bastrop, Elgin, Killeen, Harker Heights, College Station, Mission, McAllen, the Houston metropolitan area, Katy, Missouri City, Tomball, Sugar Land, Kingwood, Humble, the Woodlands, Cypress and Spring.
“Having the clinic in nearby neighborhoods makes it more convenient to care for pets,” said Killeen resident Katie Luster. “It is cheaper than going to the veterinarian’s office and I don’t have to wait in long lines.”
For Vanguard’s schedule of upcoming mobile clinics, check out its website at http://www.vanguardvet.com/locations/
