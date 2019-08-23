Veteran Mat Best will be signing copies of his book “Thank You for My Service” Saturday at Fort Hood.
The book signing will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clear Creek Main Exchange on Clear Creek Road. The book signing is the final stop on the former Army Ranger’s current military base tour. The book is described as military memoir that describes Best’s service in the Army as well as his struggles with self-doubt after leaving the military.
