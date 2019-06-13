BELTON — There appears to be only one way out of this city’s persistent paramedic shortages: Outsource ambulance services.
City Manager Sam Listi brought that recommendation to the Belton City Council during a workshop discussion Tuesday night.
Listi proposed that Belton temporarily end its ambulance service for a year, and have private EMS provider American Medical Response take over during that period. AMR has served as backup since the city started operating one ambulance in April.
The Colorado-based company provides ambulance service to the city of Temple and unincorporated areas of Bell County.
On top of that, Listi’s proposal would increase the number of on-duty fire responders in Belton. There would be eight firefighters per shift, with 24 total firefighters. And there would be four AMR paramedics per shift.
The current model has two firefighters dedicated to operating a fire engine and two paramedics.
“What I’m presenting to you tonight is the recommendation that outsourced ambulance service complimented by a robust Belton Fire Department appears to be the most prudent approach given all that we know at this time and what we expect to happen in the near future,” Listi said. “Another key point is that the proposed EMS solution will add first responders on the street in addition to what we’re able to provide right now.”
The Belton Fire Department — where the city’s EMS services are housed — is short-handed.
They have seven paramedics on staff — two of whom are set to complete their training in September. There are a total of 23 staff members at the Fire Department. The 2019 budget called for 30 employees.
“We face an important decision about EMS service,” Listi said. “We continue to see the paramedic staffing shortages. There is no sign of that abating — especially in the near term. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to staff even the one ambulance with the current personnel right now because of the (staffing) level of officers.”
Belton has offered hiring incentives, such as a $10,000 bonus if job applicants are certified to be a paramedic. But they have been to no avail.
More than 143 people have applied for entry-level fire and EMS positions since June 2018, according to data presented to the City Council. Only 10 people were hired.
Councilman John Holmes questioned the small yield of employees from the city’s hiring efforts.
Listi said it could be a variety of reasons for why a job candidate did not work — including being a bad fit for the department. The city manager said Belton was not being excessively tough, and made a diligent effort to seek new employees.
In the past year, the Belton Fire Department lost 16 employees — 11 of whom were paramedics.
Further compounding Belton’s situation is that EMS revenue is falling far short of the budget. As of May 31, ambulance revenues are at 46 percent of the budgeted $750,000. The city is projecting to bring in $520,000 in EMS revenue for the current fiscal year — $230,000 short of the budgeted amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.