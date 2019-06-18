Belton High administrator named regional principal of year

BELTON — Jill Ross is preparing to take charge as Lake Belton High School’s first principal. But her work at the campus she currently leads earned her statewide recognition this week.
The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals named Ross — the principal of Belton High School until August — the principal of the year for Region 12, an area that covers 12 Central Texas counties and 76 school districts.
“I am very honored to be named the (Texas Association of Secondary School Principals) Region 12 High School Principal of the Year,” Ross said in a statement. “I want to thank my incredible BHS team who deserve just as much recognition. The BISD administration, BHS administrators and staff members are deeply committed to the success of the students at Belton High School.”
Belton Independent School District spokesman Josh Wucher said nominations for this recognition are based on a principal’s performance and leadership.
“School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers,” Wucher told the school board Monday evening.
Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Ross was the best candidate for this honor.
“The daily demands of leading a comprehensive 6A high school as large as BHS are incredible,” Kincannon said. “Jill has a special strength of endurance and resilience, and she has demonstrated these traits as she leads with integrity and professionalism.”
Ross has worked for BISD for 15 years. She has worked as a diagnostician, federal programs director, assistant principal, special education director and principal of Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and Belton High School.
Ross has led Belton High School since 2017. Current New Tech Principal Ben Smith will replace Ross at Belton High School.
Starting in August, Ross will become the principal of Lake Belton High School — the district’s second comprehensive campus. Lake Belton High School — located near State Highway 317 and FM 2483 — will open in the fall of 2020.
“Thanks for representing us so well, Miss Jill,” Belton school board President Sue Jordan said. “You’re awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.