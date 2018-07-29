The Killeen Police Department will kick off this week with a Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive Tuesday and is challenging the local community to donate.
The Temple Police Department will be hosting an open house event Wednesday to answer questions for those interested in joining the department.
This week also brings the first days of August and with that, the coming culmination of summer vacation for many Central Texas students.
Local youth can redeem their completed summer reading logs for admissions to an educational show in Killeen Thursday.
There will be a community-wide back to school event in Copperas Cove Sunday where children can receive free hair cuts and school supplies.
Area residents will also be able to enjoy a comic convention at the Bell County Expo Center this weekend, along with the Salado Art Fair.
TUESDAY
The Killeen Police Department will host a Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.
WEDNESDAY
The Temple Police Department is hiring and will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the police department, 209 E. Avenue A, Temple, to answer questions about those interested in becoming a police officer. The exam will be Aug. 11. Go to www.ci.temple.tx.us/ for more information.
THURSDAY
Killeen youth can redeem their completed summer log for admission to Dinosaur George from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St., building B, Killeen. Attendees will be able to learn about dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures indigenous to the Central Texas area in this educational and interactive event. Parents will be admitted for free. For more information, go to https://dinosaurgeorge.com/
FRIDAY
The Salado Chamber of Commerce will host a Friday Night Soiree and Silent Auction from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tenroc Event Center in the Sirena Room, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served at the reception featuring participating art fair artists and music by saxophonist Rodney Howell. Attendees are asked to dress in cocktail or business casual attire. Tickets are $30 per person and are available through the Salado Chamber of Commerce https://squareup.com/store/salado-chamber-of-commerce/item/friday-night-soiree.
SATURDAY and Sunday
The 52nd annual Salado Art Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Salado Civic Center, 600 N. Main St., Salado. Admission is free. The event will feature numerous artists and artisans, as well as food trucks. For more information, go to www.salado.com/calendar-single.cfm?id=2420
The 2018 Bell County Comic Con is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center, 201 W. Loop 121, Belton. This is Bell County’s second year hosting the convention and organizers planned a larger event due to overwhelming attendance last year. This is a wholesome family friendly event for anyone in the community interested in comics, pop culture, gaming, moves and fantasy. There will be artists, superheroes, comics, toys, games, costume contests, celebrity guests and more. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume. Adult weekend passes at $40; adult Saturday only passes are $40; adult Sunday only passes are $35; military weekend passes are $30; youth ages 11-15 are $10 for a one day pass or $15 for a weekend pass; children ages 4-10 are $3 for a one-day pass or $5 for a weekend pass. Family passes are also available for two adults and four children for $95 or $80 for military families. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://purchase.growtix.com/e/bell_county_comic_con_2018
SUNDAY
Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W. Avenue F, Copperas Cove, will host the annual Back to School Buzz from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will feature free school supplies for prekindergarten through 12th-grade students, free basic haircuts, as well as food and giveaways. Everyone from the community is welcome; admittance is not limited to students in Copperas Cove. Reservations are not required, but quantities are limited and children must be present to receive supplies. For more information, call the church office at 254-547-3729.
