Harker Heights emergency personnel responded to an accident at approximately 2:25 p.m. Monday involving an 18-wheeler and a white Chevy pickup.
The 18-wheeler was blocking part of eastbound Interstate 14, and there was debris in the roadway.
"There is an injury which was described as a serious hemorrhage but not to a dangerous area," said Lt. Stephen Miller of Harker Heights Police Department. "Everyone (is) awake and alert. Pickup has major damage and a tow truck was dispatched. Minor damage on 18 wheeler."
Harker Heights police and fire were on scene to investigate.
