Harker Heights police on Saturday cited a person for shoplifting and leaving an infant in the car while unattended by an adult, an official said on Monday.
“Officers were dispatched to the H-E-B in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive at 6:16 p.m. in reference to a shoplifter in custody,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
He said the person was concealing less than $100 in merchandise and also had no valid driver’s license.
“A 2-month-old was left in the vehicle attended only by a 9-year-old child,” Miller said.
The accused shoplifter was released with a citation and a promise to appear in municipal court, Miller said. A family member came and picked up the three.
