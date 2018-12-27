An apparent vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash clogged traffic late Thursday morning at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and East Central Texas Expressway.
More than six police vehicles, at least one ambulance and a fire truck could be seen around 11:30 a.m. near In-N-Out Burger and a short distance from Killeen Mall. Police and EMS blockaded the middle of the road with several vehicles.
The status of anybody injured is unknown at this time. Police were unavailable at the scene for comment, and KPD Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez has not returned attempts of contact.
Cars frenzied around the scene, with at least one incident of a fender bender between two drivers.
This story will be updated.
