BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court will search for a Democrat to fill former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown’s seat.
“I feel protecting the sanctity of that election and not disenfranchising those voters,” said Commissioner John Driver, a Democrat who represents the Killeen-centric Precinct 4. “Whoever is selected for that seat should be a Democratic voter.”
In a unanimous decision, the commissioners agreed to ask the Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg to solicit and vet applications for the position. The commissioners expect her to submit at least three names to be considered as the next justice of the peace. Bell County Judge David Blackburn set Feb. 25 as the deadline for applications.
The commissioners will interview and consider appointing a person as the next justice of the peace for Precinct 4 on March 1.
Blackburn said the Commissioners Court needs to handle the vacancy in a deliberative yet expedited manner.
Brown, a Killeen Democrat who was elected in 2016, was removed from her position as the Precinct 4, Place 1 justice of the peace last week.
A jury unanimously decided that 16 of 17 issues presented to them were true. Those included whether the 79-year-old Brown engaged in official misconduct; was grossly incompetent or negligent; or had developed physical or mental defects since her election.
Texas law allows commissioners courts to fill a vacancy for several elected positions. There is no statutorily mandated process to fill a vacancy, according to the Texas Association of Counties.
