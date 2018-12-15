A biker was taken by helicopter to an area hospital Saturday after a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of Elms and Cunningham roads in Killeen.
East- and westbound traffic on Elms Road was closed for more than an hour after the collision was reported at around 4:30 p.m.
Police investigators were on scene taking witness statements.
The helicopter landed in front of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and departed at around 4:50 p.m.
Police at the scene did not provide immediate information about the wreck or the biker's condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.