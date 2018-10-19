A boil water notice has been issued for Monday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. for residencies within 1701-2202 Shoemaker Drive and 1702-2106 Sherman Drive, according to a statement from the city of Killeen.
Water service will be unavailable until work is complete. Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water until further notice.
City crews will be repairing three water valves that service the area and must turn off water service to complete the work. Once complete, water lines will be flushed and bacteriological samples will be taken in accordance with Texas Administrative Code 290.47(h).
Once testing confirms water is safe to drink without boiling, public notice will be issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.