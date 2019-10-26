A boil water notice issued Oct. 21 for properties in the following areas has been extended:
- E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, from Stonetree Drive to Roy Reynolds Drive
- Stonetree Drive, from E. Veterans Memorial to FM 2410
- The west side of Roy Reynolds Drive, from E. Veterans Memorial to FM 2410
- All residences on Lakeshore Drive, Lakeview Circle, Willows Way, Green Forest Circle, Springbrook Circle, Dripping Springs Drive, Stillwood Drive, Stillwood Circle, Dogwood Boulevard and Rio Boulevard
During installation of a new water line, a contractor had to interrupt water services. Water service was restored, and all affected properties received a boil water order through direct contact and public notice.
Water sampling was completed at 18 locations in the vicinity of the boil water notice. One sample tested positive for E. Coli while all other samples upstream and downstream were negative for contaminants. Due to the isolated nature of the single positive test, it is expected that contamination occurred in sample collection and is unlikely to be present in the water line.
City crews will be flushing water lines and taking additional water samples, according to the city. When tests confirm water is safe to consume without boiling, public notice will be issued.
Properties affected by the continued boil order will be notified directly.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
