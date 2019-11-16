The city of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for 717 and 801 to 908 Sissom Road in downtown Killeen.
The boil water notice is effective immediately and is due to a water main break, according to a release sent by city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Repair crews are on site. Affected properties will be notified when the notice has been lifted and water is determined safe to drink.
