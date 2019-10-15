A boil water notice is in effect immediately for the properties of 1101 to 1221 Alta Vista Drive and 1116 to 1719 Chippendale Drive in central Killeen.
A contractor is lowering the water main to aid in the installation of a new drainage system, according to a release sent by Keela Vaughn, Killeen communications coordinator.
"Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred," the release said. "Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted."
