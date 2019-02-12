The city of Killeen issued a boil water notice effective today for the following properties:
- 1701 - 1910 Shoemaker Drive.
"Maintenance is required to repair a water main leak," according to a news release from the city. "Crews are actively repairing the issue and will restore service as soon as possible. Once service is restored, affected residents must boil water before consumption until further notice."
