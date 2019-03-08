The city of Killeen issued boil-water notice about 4 a.m. Friday for properties located in western Killeen in the area bounded by Fort Hood Road on the east, Clear Creek Road on the west, Watercrest Drive on the north and State Highway 201 on the south.
A water sensor malfunction in a ground storage tank caused the water outage. Crews were called out at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday and were able to restore service.
As the system recovers, residents may notice air coming from their water taps. This is normal as pressure rebuilds and will subside, according to the city.
Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
Twelve Killeen ISD schools are affected by the boil water notice, according to a news release from the district.
"KISD will make sure the students have water and food today, so parents shouldn't worry," said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
The schools affected are:
- Clear Creek Elementary
- Pershing Park Elementary
- Live Oak Ridge Middle
- Maxdale Elementary
- Sugar Loaf Elementary
- Palo Alto Middle
- Iduma Elementary
- Willow Springs Elementary
- Fowler Elementary
- Haynes Elementary
- Roy J. Smith Middle
- Shoemaker High School
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
