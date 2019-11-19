A boil water notice is issued effective immediately for properties located from 513 to 715 Valley Road.
A press release sent from the City of Killeen stated a water main leak requires repair and will interrupt services.
"Crews are on site making the repair. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption," the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.