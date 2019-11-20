A boil water notice is issued effective at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 for properties located from 3213 to 3324 West Rim Drive.
Hilary Shine, the city's communications director, said through a press release the notice is due to a scheduled water main leak repair which will interrupt services.
"Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption," the press release said. "Affected properties have been notified directly."
