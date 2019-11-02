A boil water notice has been issued by the city of Killeen for properties between 1103 and 1305 Gray Drive, according to a release from the city.
The city experienced a main water break and interruption in water service is necessary to fix the break.
Residents should boil their water for two minutes or until water sampling results show no contamination, according to the release.
Residents will be informed when the notice is lifted.
