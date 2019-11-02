Due to the repair of a water leak located within the Plaza Mobile Home Park in Nolanville, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has issued a boil-water notice to residents in the mobile home park.
Those residents need to boil their water prior to consumption.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source,” according to a news release from WCID-3.
Water system officials will notify residents when the water is safe for consumption. For more information, contact Bell County WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.