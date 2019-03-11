The boil water notice issued March 8 for properties located in western Killeen in the area bounded by Fort Hood Street on the east, Clear Creek Road on the west, Watercrest Drive on the north and State Highway 201 on the south has been lifted effective as of 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.
City crews completed repairs and restored water service.
Water quality tests have been completed, and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling.
