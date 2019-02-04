TEMPLE - The bonds for Cedric Marks, charged with capital murder of more than one person, totaled $1,766,500.
A bond of $1.5 million was set on the capital murder charge, and a $250,000 bond was set for the burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony charge by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
In addition, Marks has three bonds that total $16,500 for misdemeanors connected to the Aug. 3 burglary of Jenna Scott’s home in Temple.
Although Marks escaped transport on his way to Bell County from Michigan, any charge filed for that would probably be filed in Montgomery County since that is where it occurred, Cruz said.
Marks is charged with the Jan. 3 homicides of Temple friends Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32.
