LOCAL GOVERNMENT

As you prepare to ring in the new year, keep in mind that some businesses and city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

City of Killeen

City offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed until Wednesday.

City of Harker Heights

City Hall will close at noon Monday and be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

City of Copperas Cove

City offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s,

There will be no trash collection on Tuesday. Areas 1 and 2 will have trash pickup on Monday, 3 and 4 will be Wednesday, 5 and 6 will be Thursday and 7 and 8 will be Friday.

City of Lampasas

City Offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of New Year’s. Trash services will pick up the next business day following the holiday.

City of Belton

City offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Extraco Bank

Closed New Year’s Day

BBVA Compass

Closed New Year’s Day

Bank of America

Closed New Year’s Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.