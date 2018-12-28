As you prepare to ring in the new year, keep in mind that some businesses and city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.
City of Killeen
City offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Trash collection scheduled for Tuesday will be delayed until Wednesday.
City of Harker Heights
City Hall will close at noon Monday and be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
City of Copperas Cove
City offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s,
There will be no trash collection on Tuesday. Areas 1 and 2 will have trash pickup on Monday, 3 and 4 will be Wednesday, 5 and 6 will be Thursday and 7 and 8 will be Friday.
City of Lampasas
City Offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of New Year’s. Trash services will pick up the next business day following the holiday.
City of Belton
City offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Extraco Bank
Closed New Year’s Day
BBVA Compass
Closed New Year’s Day
Bank of America
Closed New Year’s Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.