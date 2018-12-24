Here’s a look at what is happening and what is closed on Christmas Day today:
Henderson’s Family Restaurant, 415 E. Ave. A, in downtown Killeen will host its annual Christmas Dinner for single soldiers, the homeless and senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day.
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Trail of Lights is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 6. The trail, which is at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, minivans, and pickups are $15 per carload for cars, pickups and minivans, more for larger vehicles.
The Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 6 to 10 p.m. daily until Christmas Day at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Tune into FM 88.1 to listen to the coordinated holiday music.
Catch the classic holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” every day until Wednesday at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com for show times.
Closings
Killeen
City offices will be closed today for Christmas.
There will be no trash pickup on Christmas Day.
The city will offer free curbside pickup of excess holiday trash. Residents may place trash in bags up to 33 gallons or boxes no larger than 8 cubic feet at the curb by 7 a.m. on special days.
For those with regular pickup on Mondays, the special day will be Dec. 31. Tuesday excess trash pickup will be Dec. 26, Thursday pickup will be Dec. 27 and Friday pickup will be Dec. 28.
Copperas Cove
City offices will be closed today for Christmas.
Lampasas
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed today. Trash services will pick up the next business day following the holiday.
Belton
City offices will be closed today for Christmas.
Extraco Bank
The bank will be closed Christmas Day.
BBVA Compass
Closed Christmas Day.
Bank of America
Closed Christmas Day.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
The main hospital and its clinics will be closed for routine services Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The Urgent Care Clinic will be closed today. On New Year’s Day, it will open on a walk-in basis only from 7 a.m. Jan. 1 until 3 a.m. Jan. 2. Additionally, since Patient Appointment Services is closed Jan. 1, there will not be booking capability through Central Booking.
